Sather Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,000. S&P Global accounts for 2.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $349.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.11. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

