Sather Financial Group Inc Has $390,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 766,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after buying an additional 79,131 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 81,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 148,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

