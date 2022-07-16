Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $244.14 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

