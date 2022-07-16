Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,260 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $208.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.57 and a 200 day moving average of $236.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

