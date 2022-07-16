SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €105.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($105.00) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($130.00) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($132.00) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($102.00) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at €87.23 ($87.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94. SAP has a 12-month low of €84.28 ($84.28) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($129.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €100.83.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

