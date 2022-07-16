Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.

SSL opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.77. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.07.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 871,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,961,607.10.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

