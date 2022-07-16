Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Down 4.5%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75. 2,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

