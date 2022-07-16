Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 44.7% in June

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from €120.00 ($120.00) to €134.00 ($134.00) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Safran Stock Up 3.0 %

SAFRY stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 274,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,853. Safran has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

Safran Cuts Dividend

About Safran

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

