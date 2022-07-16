Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Short Interest Up 163.0% in June

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,100 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the June 15th total of 1,794,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGSVF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

SGSVF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 165,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,193. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

