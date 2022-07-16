Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Lowered to €19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.50 ($20.50) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RYAAY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ryanair from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.20 ($19.20) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.00) to €20.00 ($20.00) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.00) to €19.50 ($19.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.85.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

About Ryanair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 55.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

