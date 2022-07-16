Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE RYAN opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $386.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,928,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,184,000 after buying an additional 142,192 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after buying an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,942,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after buying an additional 414,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 256,288 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

