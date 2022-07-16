Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $386.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,928,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,184,000 after buying an additional 142,192 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after buying an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,942,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after buying an additional 414,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 256,288 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.