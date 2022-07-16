RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target Raised to €47.00 at Berenberg Bank

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from €42.50 ($42.50) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RWEOY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($64.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.00) to €47.50 ($47.50) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($45.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.7014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.