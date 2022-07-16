Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($36.50) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($69.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($48.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($60.20) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €28.19 ($28.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €27.62 ($27.62) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($60.96).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.