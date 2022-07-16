Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hammerson (LON:HMSO) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 17 ($0.20) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 32 ($0.38).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HMSO. Barclays cut their price target on Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.39) to GBX 22 ($0.26) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of GBX 24.83 ($0.30).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Price Performance

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 20.07 ($0.24) on Tuesday. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 18.24 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 40.22 ($0.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of £924.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.40.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.