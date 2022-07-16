Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $1.25 at Jefferies Financial Group

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Root Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. Root has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Root had a negative net margin of 137.46% and a negative return on equity of 82.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Root

Root Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $27,125,000. Galileo PTC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $8,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $13,714,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $2,830,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

