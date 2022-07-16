Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $1.25 at Jefferies Financial Group

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Root Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. Root has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Root had a negative net margin of 137.46% and a negative return on equity of 82.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Root
Root Company Profile
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Root (ROOT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.