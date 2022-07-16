Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases $21,625.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 252,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,007.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $21,964.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 28.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $916,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

