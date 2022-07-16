Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases $21,625.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 252,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,007.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,650.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $21,964.00.
Shares of RKT stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 28.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $916,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
