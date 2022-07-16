Robert W. Baird Cuts RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $25.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RMBL. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on RumbleON from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

RumbleON Stock Performance

RumbleON stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Insider Activity at RumbleON

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $459.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,647.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 4,750 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,674.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,647.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 92,906 shares of company stock worth $1,486,450. 38.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleON

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 81,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 46.4% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in RumbleON by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 178,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

