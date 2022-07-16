Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Robert Half International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.