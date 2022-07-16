Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC) Short Interest Update

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the June 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Acquisition by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Riverview Acquisition by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 762,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 230,100 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Riverview Acquisition by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 35,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Riverview Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 37,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Riverview Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

About Riverview Acquisition

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

