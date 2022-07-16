Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.19–$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.60 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.91 billion.

Rite Aid Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Rite Aid by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.