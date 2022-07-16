Rise (RISE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31.00

Rise (RISE) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market cap of $175,452.04 and approximately $31.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00048802 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 200,322,248 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

