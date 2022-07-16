Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Downgraded by Fundamental Research to “Hold”

Fundamental Research cut shares of Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.72 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Cormark cut shares of Rio2 from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.60 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Rio2 from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

RIO stock opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$38.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. Rio2 has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Rio2 ( CVE:RIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Rio2 will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

