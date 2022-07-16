Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Shares Up 16.1%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.37. 1,812,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,649,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). On average, analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

About Revelation Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:REVB Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 817,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Revelation Biosciences accounts for approximately 0.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 5.42% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company is developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99a for the prevention or treatment of viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2, variants of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinosinusitis, and others; REVTx-99b for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.

