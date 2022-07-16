Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Shares Up 16.1%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVBGet Rating)’s share price shot up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.37. 1,812,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,649,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). On average, analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVBGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 817,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Revelation Biosciences accounts for approximately 0.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 5.42% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revelation Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company is developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99a for the prevention or treatment of viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2, variants of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinosinusitis, and others; REVTx-99b for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.