Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Shares Up 16.1%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.37. 1,812,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,649,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.
Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). On average, analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company is developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99a for the prevention or treatment of viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2, variants of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinosinusitis, and others; REVTx-99b for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.
