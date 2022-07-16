Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.0 days.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:RTBRF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 675. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

