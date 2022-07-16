Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.0 days.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Down 4.3 %
OTCMKTS:RTBRF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 675. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
