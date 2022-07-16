Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tate & Lyle plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Tate & Lyle’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.18) to GBX 980 ($11.66) in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $62.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.5652 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

