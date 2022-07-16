Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Update

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the June 15th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RPHM. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RPHM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 14,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,279. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

