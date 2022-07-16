renDOGE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $191,501.45 and approximately $5.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001831 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

