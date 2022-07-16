Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Down 60.8% in June

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($37.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($45.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.