Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Down 46.7% in June

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 551,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($30.98) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,660.00.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 901,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

About Relx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Relx by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.