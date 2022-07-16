Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

