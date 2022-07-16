Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $625.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $43.13 EPS.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $701.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $607.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

