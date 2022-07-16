Refinable Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $145,093.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00049571 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022505 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001878 BTC.
Refinable Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Refinable Coin Trading
