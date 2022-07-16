Refinable Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $145,093.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00049571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

