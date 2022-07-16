ReddCoin One Day Volume Reaches $6,683.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 57.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $6,683.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.16 or 0.99973167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00043138 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00210259 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00260432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00109600 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00062688 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004334 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

