Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) & Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Critical Review

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) and Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Redbox Entertainment has a beta of -2.45, indicating that its stock price is 345% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cinedigm has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redbox Entertainment and Cinedigm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redbox Entertainment $288.54 million 0.69 -$112.79 million N/A N/A Cinedigm $56.05 million 1.73 $2.21 million $0.01 55.06

Profitability

Cinedigm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redbox Entertainment.

This table compares Redbox Entertainment and Cinedigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redbox Entertainment N/A N/A -44.63% Cinedigm 2.95% 10.72% 3.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Redbox Entertainment and Cinedigm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redbox Entertainment 1 2 1 0 2.00 Cinedigm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Redbox Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of 7.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.18%. Cinedigm has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 490.91%. Given Cinedigm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cinedigm is more favorable than Redbox Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Cinedigm shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Cinedigm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cinedigm beats Redbox Entertainment on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redbox Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc. operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses. It also produces, acquires, and distributes movies through its film distribution label, Redbox Entertainment, LLC, providing rights to talent-led films that are distributed across the company's services, as well as through third party digital services. In addition, the company offers transactional and ad-supported digital streaming services, which include Redbox On Demand, a transactional service that provides digital rental or purchase of new release and catalog movies and TV content; Redbox Free On Demand, an ad-supported service providing free movies and TV shows on demand; and Redbox Free Live TV, an ad-supported television service giving access to approximately 100 linear channels. The company is based in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

About Cinedigm

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers. It also collaborates with producers, various brands, and other content owners to market, source, curate, and distribute content to targeted audiences through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms, including Apple, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Xbox, Tubi, PlutoTV, Vudu, and cable/satellite video-on-demand; and distributes DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers with sales coverage to approximately 48,000 retail storefronts, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. In addition, the company operates various branded and curated over-the-top (OTT) entertainment channels, including Docurama, CONtv, Dove Channel, Viewster Anime, Fandor, and Screambox; and Matchpoint, a software-as-a-service platform to automate the distribution of streaming content and OTT channels. Cinedigm Corp. has a strategic alliance with Starrise Media Holdings Limited to release films in China theatrically and to digital platforms. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp. and changed its name to Cinedigm Corp. in September 2013. Cinedigm Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.