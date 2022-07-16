Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) Short Interest Update

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the June 15th total of 320,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Redbox Entertainment Stock Down 12.3 %

Redbox Entertainment stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,641. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64. Redbox Entertainment has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $4.80.

