Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Market Cap Achieves $2.46 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- QYNO (QNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- 01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Red Pulse Phoenix Coin Profile
Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 coins and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 coins. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Red Pulse Phoenix Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.