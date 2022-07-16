Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,453.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004947 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $16,453.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00486214 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001029 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002492 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $408.12 or 0.01971118 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000205 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
