Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Realty Income (NYSE:OGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.14.

NYSE O opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.50.

Realty Income (NYSE:OGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Realty Income by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

