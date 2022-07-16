Raymond James Trims AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Target Price to $30.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $29.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,585 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $36,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,995 shares of company stock worth $159,076 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Further Reading

