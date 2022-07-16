Raymond James Lowers Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $135.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.