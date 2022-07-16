Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $229,385.95 and $13,548.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,665.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.34 or 0.05876305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00025869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00248309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00667886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00071746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.67 or 0.00506529 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

