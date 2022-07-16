Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Ramaco Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of METC opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.02. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. Analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,960,654 shares in the company, valued at $100,929,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826 over the last 90 days. 52.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 136.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 31.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 54.0% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

METC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

