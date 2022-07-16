Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $2.95 on Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00014073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and $1.26 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,762,979 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

