Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the June 15th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 477,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Radius Health by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of RDUS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 456,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,948. Radius Health has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

