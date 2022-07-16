Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at Barclays

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.19) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

QUILF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Quilter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.50) to GBX 198.33 ($2.36) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 160 ($1.90) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quilter in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.50) price target (down previously from GBX 221.67 ($2.64)) on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of QUILF stock remained flat at $1.20 on Friday. Quilter has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

