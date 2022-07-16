QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $70.30 million and $2.38 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

