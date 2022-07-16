Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $100.26 or 0.00484228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $123.30 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001043 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.89 or 0.01969956 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

