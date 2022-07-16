QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average is $150.94. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after acquiring an additional 56,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

