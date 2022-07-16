QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average is $150.94. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after acquiring an additional 56,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.