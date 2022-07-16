QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $316.72

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.72 ($3.77) and traded as high as GBX 382 ($4.54). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 376.40 ($4.48), with a volume of 998,214 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QQ shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.53) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.16) to GBX 355 ($4.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.76) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 362.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,351.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,375.00%.

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £428,071.38 ($509,123.91).

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.