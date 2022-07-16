QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Short Interest Down 81.0% in June

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
QC Stock Performance
QCCO stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Friday. QC has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.
QC Company Profile
